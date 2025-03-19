Russians claim to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16: the Air Force denied it
Kyiv • UNN
Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.
The head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, denied information about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 aircraft by Russian troops, as claimed by Russian z-bloggers. Ignat wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.
RASHNpropaganda again "shot down" our plane. This time F-16. "All targets shot down" - Putin's detachments are fed. F-ok pilots successfully worked on rashists again today. And so every day, combat work continues. I am proud of our pilots
Context
Today, Russian z-bloggers reported that the Russian army allegedly shot down a Ukrainian F-16 in the sky over Sumy region. According to the Russians, the plane was shot down from the S-400 complex, which was "illuminated" by the occupiers' Su-35 aircraft.
The Ukrainian Telegram channel "Sunflower", which is run by soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also denied information about the downing of the plane, but confirmed the fact of the attack on the plane.
"S-400, it was close, honestly. But he dodged," - wrote in the Telegram channel.
Reminder
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi by decree №165 awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Oleksiy Mesya, who died performing a combat mission on an F-16 during the repulsion of a massive Russian air strike.