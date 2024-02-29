Absence of A-50 in the sky helps to work on Russian planes - Ihnat

The absence of the enemy's A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft in the sky, shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces to eliminate Russian fighters to some extent. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

The enemy receives less information about our radar stations, about air defense systems that have radiation. They record all this with the help of an airborne radar, which is the A-50. In particular, they track air targets on the territory of our state - Ihnat said.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots, who strike the occupiers almost daily with various means of destruction, can track them in real time and provide this information to command posts.

The disappearance of these aircraft, at least temporarily, is a good sign for us. Perhaps this to some extent helps us to work on Russian aircraft with our means on the long-range approaches - Ihnat said.

Today, on February 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Recall

On February 23, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the downing of a Russian A-50 aircraft.