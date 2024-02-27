"I don't see any sensationalism in it" - Ihnat on the flight of an enemy drone over Moldova

The Air Force stated that they do not see any particular sensationalism in the fact that Russian drones are flying through Moldova or Transnistria, as such cases have been recorded not for the first time. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

This has happened many times before. I don't even see any particular sensationalism in this news that they are flying over Moldova or Transnistria, which is a Russian enclave: cruise missiles and shahids. And this time, there was definitely such a flight recorded by air defense radar systems. Therefore, there is nothing surprising here. it is not the first time that Russia has conducted provocative actions in this area - Ihnat said.

He noted that Russian drones, not only strike drones, but also reconnaissance drones, often approached the territory of Romania."

"They take different routes, as you can see. Of course, they know where it is easier for them to pass, and they build their routes based on that. You can see that UAVs moving from the south or north can reach the western borders of our country and be destroyed there. This is an unanswered question. I can't say for sure whether they launched it to shorten the route or to act provocatively," Ihnat said when asked whether it was provocative or an attempt to bypass air defense systems.

Recall

On the night of February 27, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 enemy attack drones and two guided missiles in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Kirovohrad regions.

On the night of February 27, during a Russian drone attack, one of the "Shaheds" flew over the territory of neighboring Moldova. Later, the UAV was destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.