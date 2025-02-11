Ignat told the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation and named the main target of the occupiers

During the nighttime combined attack by Russia, almost all the missiles were fired at Poltava region. The strike was in one direction at the gas production industry. This was reported to UNN by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Almost all the missiles were flying to Poltava region. There were missiles of different types, a combined attack in one direction on the gas production industry - Ignat said.

Ihnat noted that this is not the first Russian attack on Poltava region and others. According to him, earlier such gas infrastructure facilities were attacked in Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Ihnat explained that the difficulty lies in the fact that ballistic, cruise and guided missiles are flying simultaneously, and in addition to the "chessmen", which makes it difficult to detect and destroy them.

"The results of the attack are still being clarified and are not being made public. Some missiles were shot down, some were suppressed by electronic warfare, but there were hits," said Ihnat.

Russia conducted a combined missile strike against gas production facilities in Poltava region, launching up to 19 missiles and 124 drones, shooting down 57 drones, and losing 64 imitator drones.

Naftogaz said that the production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava region were damaged as a result of a hostile attack by Russian troops on energy facilities, and the company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region.