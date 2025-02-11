Ignat told the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation and named the main target of the occupiers

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Ignat told the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation and named the main target of the occupiers

Ignat told the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation and named the main target of the occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25029 views

During the night attack, Russia's main target was gas production facilities in Poltava region. The enemy used a combined attack with various types of missiles and drones.

During the nighttime combined attack by Russia, almost all the missiles were fired at Poltava region. The strike was in one direction at the gas production industry. This was reported to UNN by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Almost all the missiles were flying to Poltava region. There were missiles of different types, a combined attack in one direction on the gas production industry

- Ignat said.

Ihnat noted that this is not the first Russian attack on Poltava region and others. According to him, earlier such gas infrastructure facilities were attacked in Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Ihnat explained that the difficulty lies in the fact that ballistic, cruise and guided missiles are flying simultaneously, and in addition to the "chessmen", which makes it difficult to detect and destroy them.

"The results of the attack are still being clarified and are not being made public. Some missiles were shot down, some were suppressed by electronic warfare, but there were hits," said Ihnat.

Russia conducted a combined missile strike against gas production facilities in Poltava region, launching up to 19 missiles and 124 drones, shooting down 57 drones, and losing 64 imitator drones.

Naftogaz said that the production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava region were damaged as a result of a hostile attack by Russian troops on energy facilities, and the company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising