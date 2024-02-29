Russian pilots will be less impudent after shooting down more than a dozen Su-34s - Ignat

Due to the destruction of 11 enemy aircraft in February alone, Russian pilots have become less "impudent". This was stated by the spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian pilots are not so brazen anymore, they don't fly so close. They need to fly closer for the bomb to fly further, because the bomb is planning, it doesn't have its own engine, it flies, decreasing its speed. That's why Russian pilots need to take risks, and by taking risks they get into stories like today," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

In addition, according to Ihnat, Ukraine has more means to shoot down enemy aircraft at long range.

Recall

Ukrainian defense forces on the Eastern direction today "shot down" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber . This is the third Russian aircraft shot down in the last 3 days and the eleventh in the last month.