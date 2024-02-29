$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40629 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94202 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203599 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253319 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian pilots will be less impudent after shooting down more than a dozen Su-34s - Ignat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23780 views

Russian pilots have become less "impudent" after Ukraine shot down more than a dozen of their planes in February.

Russian pilots will be less impudent after shooting down more than a dozen Su-34s - Ignat

Due to the destruction of 11 enemy aircraft in February alone, Russian pilots have become less "impudent".  This was stated by the spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports

Details

"Russian pilots are not so brazen anymore, they don't fly so close. They need to fly closer for the bomb to fly further, because the bomb is planning, it doesn't have its own engine, it flies, decreasing its speed. That's why Russian pilots need to take risks, and by taking risks they get into stories like today," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

In addition, according to Ihnat, Ukraine has more means to shoot down enemy aircraft at long range. 

Recall 

Ukrainian defense forces on the Eastern direction today "shot down" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber . This is the third Russian aircraft shot down in the last 3 days and the eleventh in the last month.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Su-34
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
