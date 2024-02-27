Ihnat: Russians intensified aerial reconnaissance, record number of drones in the south
Kyiv • UNN
Russians have intensified aerial reconnaissance, deploying a record number of drones along the entire front line, especially in the southern direction along the Dnipro River, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.
Russians have activated a record number of reconnaissance drones along the entire front line. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
"There is a record number of drones on the front line today - a lot of them in the southern direction, there are actually UAVs of various types hovering along the Dnipro River, in Kharkiv region, and eventually they are intensifying aerial reconnaissance along the entire contact line. They want to see more in order to plan some of their military actions," Ihnat said.
Recall
The Air Force stated that they did not see much sensationalism in the fact that Russian drones were flying through Moldova or Transnistria, as this was not the first time such cases had been recorded.