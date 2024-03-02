Russian A-50 aircraft have not appeared over the Sea of Azov for six days - Ihnat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19584 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47857 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198280 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249702 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371729 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20234 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 65770 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222710 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198280 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12992 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21767 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22230 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42518 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50219 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian A-50 aircraft have not appeared over the Sea of Azov for six days - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24270 views

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had not been spotted over the Azov Sea for six days.

Russian A-50 aircraft have not appeared over the Sea of Azov for six days - Ihnat

Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft have not been seen over the Sea of Azov for six days. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today is the sixth day without A-50s over the Sea of Azov, and this is a good and pleasant fact for us. The fact that the occupiers do not know how to use those aircraft when they can follow the Russian ship

- Ihnat said.

Absence of A-50 in the sky helps to work on Russian planes - Ihnat29.02.24, 12:36 • 23869 views

Addendum

Ihnat, commenting on another downing of a Russian plane, said that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received additional tools, and the work was being done daily, so the enemy did not feel as free in the sky as before.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was downed on March 1.

In total, this is the 14th downing of an enemy aircraft in recent times.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Su-34
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90