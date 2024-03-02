Russian A-50 aircraft have not appeared over the Sea of Azov for six days - Ihnat

Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft have not been seen over the Sea of Azov for six days. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today is the sixth day without A-50s over the Sea of Azov, and this is a good and pleasant fact for us. The fact that the occupiers do not know how to use those aircraft when they can follow the Russian ship - Ihnat said.

Absence of A-50 in the sky helps to work on Russian planes - Ihnat

Addendum

Ihnat, commenting on another downing of a Russian plane, said that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received additional tools, and the work was being done daily, so the enemy did not feel as free in the sky as before.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was downed on March 1.

In total, this is the 14th downing of an enemy aircraft in recent times.