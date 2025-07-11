In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 15961 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28502 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42604 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37631 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47261 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53200 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52159 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46568 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36976 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27707 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 15961 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28502 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108017 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132544 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168374 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2416 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37704 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62832 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52140 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192858 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

In Bucharest, a taxi driver refused a ride from the airport to former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. The driver was fined 500 lei and had his professional certificate revoked.

In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined

Former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș, after arriving in Bucharest, wanted to take a taxi to leave Henri Coandă International Airport. The taxi driver refused to take the former head of the Romanian government. This moment was captured by a surveillance camera.

UNN reports with reference to Libertatea and Digi24.

Details

The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 11:00 PM during a control operation at Henri Coandă Bucharest Airport, located in Otopeni. While checking the taxi driver's documents, one of the police officers was informed that the driver had refused the ride, explaining that "he was second in line."

At 11:45 PM, the police officer checked the taxi car in the arrival terminal area. During the check, the police officer was informed that another taxi driver had refused to pick up a passenger.

- the report states.

The passenger who was refused was former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș.

The politician tried to get into the first taxi in line, but the car was locked and without a driver.

- reports digi24.ro.

The taxi driver's refusal to pick up a passenger was penalized.

The police took measures to collect damages for a minor offense, namely a fine of 500 lei, for refusing transportation, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 38/2003. In

- the Romanian police reported.

At the same time, additional measures were taken to revoke the professional certificate of the taxi driver concerned.

For reference

The National Company of Bucharest Airports announced restrictions on taxi drivers' access to the passenger boarding area after 29 deviations from taxi rules were detected at Bucharest International Airport in the last 6 months.

Sanctions have been announced, half of which involve a 12-month suspension of access for relevant violations. Among the violations:

  • demanding an unjustified amount for taxi services;
    • refusal to transport passengers, etc.

      Recall

      A 63-year-old taxi driver who twice hit the Honored Artist of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion for intentional minor bodily harm.

      Already no free movement: on the 40th anniversary of Schengen, it is clear that the usual freedom at borders in the EU is ending - media.

      The Romanian government extended the mandatory licensing requirement for Ukrainian products until December 31, 2025, as a measure to protect local farmers.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the WorldAuto
      Bucharest
      Romania
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9