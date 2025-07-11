In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined

Former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș, after arriving in Bucharest, wanted to take a taxi to leave Henri Coandă International Airport. The taxi driver refused to take the former head of the Romanian government. This moment was captured by a surveillance camera.

UNN reports with reference to Libertatea and Digi24.

Details

The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 11:00 PM during a control operation at Henri Coandă Bucharest Airport, located in Otopeni. While checking the taxi driver's documents, one of the police officers was informed that the driver had refused the ride, explaining that "he was second in line."

At 11:45 PM, the police officer checked the taxi car in the arrival terminal area. During the check, the police officer was informed that another taxi driver had refused to pick up a passenger. - the report states.

The passenger who was refused was former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș.

The politician tried to get into the first taxi in line, but the car was locked and without a driver. - reports digi24.ro.

The taxi driver's refusal to pick up a passenger was penalized.

The police took measures to collect damages for a minor offense, namely a fine of 500 lei, for refusing transportation, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 38/2003. In - the Romanian police reported.

At the same time, additional measures were taken to revoke the professional certificate of the taxi driver concerned.

For reference

The National Company of Bucharest Airports announced restrictions on taxi drivers' access to the passenger boarding area after 29 deviations from taxi rules were detected at Bucharest International Airport in the last 6 months.

Sanctions have been announced, half of which involve a 12-month suspension of access for relevant violations. Among the violations:

demanding an unjustified amount for taxi services;

refusal to transport passengers, etc.

Recall

A 63-year-old taxi driver who twice hit the Honored Artist of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion for intentional minor bodily harm.

Already no free movement: on the 40th anniversary of Schengen, it is clear that the usual freedom at borders in the EU is ending - media.

The Romanian government extended the mandatory licensing requirement for Ukrainian products until December 31, 2025, as a measure to protect local farmers.