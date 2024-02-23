We should always expect something nasty from russia: Ignat on possible Russian strikes on the second anniversary of the invasion

It is not yet known whether russia is planning a massive missile strike on Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, but there is no need to relax. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

We should always expect some nasty things from russia. Because this is a country that is trying to physically destroy us as a country. Therefore, there may or may not be some kind of date reference, but there may or may not be. We have to be vigilant every day - Ignat said.

He recalled that last year, russia conducted a massive shelling of Ukraine on March 9, delaying the attack from the anniversary date by several weeks.

He emphasized that there is no need to relax, and that air defense is always on alert to repel an enemy air attack.

Recall

At night, during another drone attack, russian troops hit a high-rise building and a business in Dnipro. Eight residents were injured, two of whom remain in hospital. The search for people under the rubble continues.

Russian attack on frontline thermal power plant: number of victims increases to nine