Russian attack on frontline thermal power plant: number of victims increases to nine

Nine power engineers were injured as a result of today's shelling by Russian troops of a frontline thermal power plant. This was reported by the press service of DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

"The number of employees injured in the shelling has increased to 9," the statement said.

As noted, four employees were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Another five sustained contusions.

Earlier it was reported about six wounded power engineers as a result of Russian attack on the frontline TPP.