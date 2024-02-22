$41.340.03
The Air Force told what missiles will be on F-16 fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37372 views

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that the F-16 fighters will be equipped with bombs and missiles currently used on MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft, but will be able to use them more effectively than Soviet-era fighters.

The Air Force told what missiles will be on F-16 fighters

F-16 aircraft will be equipped with bombs and missiles used on Mig-29 and Su-27, but they will be used much more effectively than they are today. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

The question is what kind of equipment our partners will provide us with. Today, we use Harm anti-radar missiles and GBU-62 JDAM bombs on Mig-29 and Su-27 aircraft. This is what will also be on the F-16. Only those bombs and missiles will be used much more effectively than they are used today from Soviet fighters

- Ihnat said.

The Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson added that "there is still a missing missile of what... air-to-air class, AIM-120 Amraam".

"We will also discuss with our partners what modifications will be made, as these missiles can strike air targets," Ihnat said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat when Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the allies, it will have the right to strike at Russian military targets outside of our country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
NATO
Jens Stoltenberg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
