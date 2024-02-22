$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2982 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48529 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186593 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108345 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364679 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294330 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210747 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242991 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254435 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
02:15 PM • 108255 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186691 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364806 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242971 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294397 views
05:58 PM • 7050 views

01:48 PM • 32447 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56495 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42737 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113187 views
Zelensky held a meeting: there was a closed report on F-16 aircraft for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26030 views

The President received a closed report on the timing of Ukraine's receipt of F-16 aircraft and discussed the situation on the frontline, particularly in the Avdiivka and Southern sectors, with the military leadership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, during which there was a separate closed report on F-16 aircraft, in particular the timing of their receipt, as well as consideration of a new defense line in the Avdiivka sector and a bridgehead in Krynky, UNN reports.

Rate. (...) A separate closed report on everything related to F-16 aircraft. Quantity in the first batch, terms of receipt. Preparation of infrastructure and personnel. The calendar of further training of pilots, technicians and receipt of the following aircraft has been clarified

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President also informed that he had heard the latest changes in the operational situation from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. "The situation in all major areas, defensive actions and some offensive operations. Supply and consumption of ammunition, missiles, drones," he said.

"I heard information about the enemy's plans from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov," the Head of State added.

"We reviewed the situation in the Avdiivka and Southern sectors in detail. Avdiivka - a new line of defense, fortification of the borders, further intentions of the enemy. Krynky - our marines are holding the bridgehead securely. The enemy only managed to conduct a disinformation operation," Zelensky said.

Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war22.02.24, 13:14 • 22558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Kirill Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
