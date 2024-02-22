Zelensky held a meeting: there was a closed report on F-16 aircraft for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, during which there was a separate closed report on F-16 aircraft, in particular the timing of their receipt, as well as consideration of a new defense line in the Avdiivka sector and a bridgehead in Krynky, UNN reports.

Rate. (...) A separate closed report on everything related to F-16 aircraft. Quantity in the first batch, terms of receipt. Preparation of infrastructure and personnel. The calendar of further training of pilots, technicians and receipt of the following aircraft has been clarified - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President also informed that he had heard the latest changes in the operational situation from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. "The situation in all major areas, defensive actions and some offensive operations. Supply and consumption of ammunition, missiles, drones," he said.

"I heard information about the enemy's plans from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov," the Head of State added.

"We reviewed the situation in the Avdiivka and Southern sectors in detail. Avdiivka - a new line of defense, fortification of the borders, further intentions of the enemy. Krynky - our marines are holding the bridgehead securely. The enemy only managed to conduct a disinformation operation," Zelensky said.

