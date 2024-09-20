Invaders advance on the front lines near New York and other cities - DeepState

On the front line, the enemy advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

According to the General Staff, the situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The aggressor, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka 49 times.

