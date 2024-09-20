Invaders advance on the front lines near New York and other cities - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the enemy advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The aggressor, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka 49 times.
