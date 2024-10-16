US court denies Meta's motion to dismiss lawsuits from 30 states
Kyiv • UNN
A federal court in California has rejected Meta's offer to dismiss two lawsuits filed by more than 30 states alleging the company's misconduct. Meta is now obliged to respond to these allegations in court.
Details
A federal court in California has issued a ruling that could have a significant impact on Meta's parent company. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected Meta's offer to dismiss two lawsuits filed on behalf of more than 30 states, including California, New York and Florida.
These lawsuits relate to allegations of misconduct by the company. Meta will now be required to respond to these allegations in court, which could complicate the situation for the company, which is already facing various legal challenges.
