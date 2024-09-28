Meta fined €91 million for improper password storage

Meta has been fined 91 million euros for data privacy violations. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Irish Data Protection Commission imposed a fine of 91 million euros ($101.5 million) on Meta for improperly storing some users' passwords in an unprotected form.

The investigation was initiated five years ago after Meta self-reported to the DPC about an incident involving the storage of passwords in “plaintext.” The company confirmed that the passwords were not accessible to unauthorized persons, but this did not relieve it of responsibility.

