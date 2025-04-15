Android has a new security feature - devices locked for 3 days will reboot themselves

Google stated that the new tool will not affect other Android devices such as TVs and PCs.

Reports UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Google has introduced a new security feature for Android smartphones and tablets

Devices will reboot if the user has not unlocked them for a certain period of time. This, the company believes, will make it more difficult for unauthorized people to access data stored on the devices.



The announcement was published on the Google system release notes page. It is specifically noted that the new feature is designed for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, so it will not affect other Android devices such as TVs or PCs.

Let us remind you

Google introduced a new feature in Chrome for Android that allows the browser to read web pages aloud with playback controls and language options.

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper