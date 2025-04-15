Android has a new security feature - devices locked for 3 days will reboot themselves

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16025 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68107 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37638 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42878 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50205 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91423 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83632 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35332 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60492 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109281 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68128 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89205 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91430 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83637 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183595 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51910 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29217 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30248 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31554 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33840 views
Android has a new security feature - devices locked for 3 days will reboot themselves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7420 views

Google is introducing a new security feature for Android: smartphones and tablets will automatically reboot if they are not unlocked for 3 days. This will make it more difficult to access data.

Android has a new security feature - devices locked for 3 days will reboot themselves

Google stated that the new tool will not affect other Android devices such as TVs and PCs.

Reports UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Google has introduced a new security feature for Android smartphones and tablets

Devices will reboot if the user has not unlocked them for a certain period of time. This, the company believes, will make it more difficult for unauthorized people to access data stored on the devices.

The announcement was published on the Google system release notes page. It is specifically noted that the new feature is designed for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, so it will not affect other Android devices such as TVs or PCs.

Let us remind you

Google introduced a new feature in Chrome for Android that allows the browser to read web pages aloud with playback controls and language options.

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper15.04.25, 13:42 • 98512 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Google
