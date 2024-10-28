Trump held a scandalous rally in Madison Square Garden: vulgar and racist remarks were heard
Donald Trump organized a rally in Madison Square Garden against Kamala Harris. The event was accompanied by vulgar and racist comments from his associates.
Trump held a rally in the famous Madison Square Garden. The event was accompanied by a number of vulgar and racist comments from his associates. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tried to use this iconic location to express his position against the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. However, it is worth noting that New York State has not supported Republican candidates in presidential elections since 1984.
The rally attracted media attention, as some of the statements made by Trump and his supporters were met with negative reactions even among some members of his own party.
