Hollywood stars led by De Niro support Kamala Harris in Philadelphia
Kyiv • UNN
A rally in support of Kamala Harris was held in Philadelphia with the participation of famous actors. The event was aimed at encouraging citizens to vote in the state of Pennsylvania, which is key to the presidential election.
A rally in support of Kamala Harris was held in Philadelphia, which was attended by famous Hollywood stars, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson and Brian Tyree Henry. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.
Details
The event was aimed at encouraging citizens to actively participate in the elections and increase voter turnout in Pennsylvania, which is key to the outcome of the presidential race. Participants of the event emphasized the importance of every vote and urged people not to stay away from the election process.
Robert De Niro emphasized the importance of this year's election for the future of the country, stressing the need for a responsible attitude to voting. Leonardo DiCaprio drew attention to Kamala Harris's position on climate change, emphasizing the importance of a scientific approach to this problem.
The event's organizer, Philadelphia Mayor Sherelle Parker, emphasized the crucial role of Pennsylvania in the 2024 elections, noting that “the road to the White House goes through Philadelphia.