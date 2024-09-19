Rapper Diddy, arrested for sex trafficking, will be held in custody without bail

The arrested American rapper Sean Diddy Combs will remain in custody without bail until the trial in the case of human trafficking for sexual purposes. This is reported by Page Six, according to UNN.

Details

In a federal court in Lower Manhattan, a judge has ordered that 54-year-old rapper Sean Combs, who uses the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy in his music career, be held without bail pending trial in a sex trafficking case.

During the press conference, lawyer Mark Anifilo said that he plans to appeal the decision to release him on bail.

Mr. Combs is a fighter. He is not afraid of the accusations. He was looking forward to this day, he was looking forward to clearing his name. He did not do these things. It was a 10-year relationship. There was no coercion, there was no crime, - said the lawyer.

He added that he and Combs were going to fight.

Instead, prosecutors are worried that the rapper could intimidate witnesses and obstruct the case if he is released from prison. They also suggested that Combs was planning to escape, given his wealth and access to private jets.

However, the rapper was willing to pay up to $50 million in bail. According to TMZ, instead of cash, the rapper offered his Miami mansion for $48 million and his mother's house as collateral.

