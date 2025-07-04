SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near Moscow

The Unmanned Systems Forces attacked facilities for the production of warheads for "Shaheds" near Moscow. An enterprise important for the combat potential of the aggressor country's army came under attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBS in Telegram.

Details

The Moscow Region "Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry", which was attacked by operators of the 14th separate UAV regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, is a critically important enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, the SBS unit noted.

In addition to producing thermobaric warheads for Shahed kamikaze drones, the institute was involved in the development of incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges, which are the basis of ammunition for TOS-1 "Buratino" and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower systems. - the message says.

The destruction of such facilities weakens the production capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and reduces the overall military potential of the aggressor state, the SBS added.

