The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
03:30 PM • 39290 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
02:07 PM • 77211 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
02:00 PM • 43206 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 54887 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM • 86862 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 182698 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 192012 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170841 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167371 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103997 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Moscow region's "Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry," which produces warheads for "Shaheds." This enterprise also develops incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges TOS-1 "Buratino" and TOS-1A "Solntsepyok."

SBS showed a video of an attack on drone warhead production facilities near Moscow

The Unmanned Systems Forces attacked facilities for the production of warheads for "Shaheds" near Moscow. An enterprise important for the combat potential of the aggressor country's army came under attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBS in Telegram.

Details

The Moscow Region "Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry", which was attacked by operators of the 14th separate UAV regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, is a critically important enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex, the SBS unit noted.

In addition to producing thermobaric warheads for Shahed kamikaze drones, the institute was involved in the development of incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges, which are the basis of ammunition for TOS-1 "Buratino" and TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower systems.

- the message says.

AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff04.07.25, 12:34 • 981 view

The destruction of such facilities weakens the production capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and reduces the overall military potential of the aggressor state, the SBS added.

Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day04.07.25, 19:37 • 807 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

