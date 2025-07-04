AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff

$41.720.09
49.180.04
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
05:57 AM • 15175 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 59216 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 144036 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 135710 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 145574 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 91972 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 87920 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 54013 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43930 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30816 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

On July 4, the AFU struck JSC "FNPC "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Oblast. The enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs; a fire and heavy smoke were recorded.

AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to launch air strikes, on July 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the JSC "FNPC "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" (Sergiev Posad, Moscow region of the Russian Federation). This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that currently the enterprise produces, in particular, thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs, and is an important link in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The achievement of our strike means directly on the target has been confirmed. A fire and heavy smoke were recorded in the area of the object.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemy's ability to launch air strikes and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine

- the report says.

Recall

Ukrainian military attacked the "Marinovka" airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, destroying two Su-34 aircraft and damaging two more. Four units of aviation equipment were preliminarily hit. The technical and operational part of the airfield was also damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
