AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to launch air strikes, on July 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the JSC "FNPC "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" (Sergiev Posad, Moscow region of the Russian Federation). This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that currently the enterprise produces, in particular, thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs, and is an important link in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The achievement of our strike means directly on the target has been confirmed. A fire and heavy smoke were recorded in the area of the object.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemy's ability to launch air strikes and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine - the report says.

Recall

Ukrainian military attacked the "Marinovka" airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, destroying two Su-34 aircraft and damaging two more. Four units of aviation equipment were preliminarily hit. The technical and operational part of the airfield was also damaged.