Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21732 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49340 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 30370 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 42214 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 75429 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 176533 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 188336 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170077 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 166718 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103847 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21732 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49340 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, predicts an increase in Russian drone attacks to 1000 UAVs per day. He emphasized the need to relocate drone production due to the enemy's massive use of "Shaheds."

Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day

The Russians are increasing the power of attacks on Ukraine, and 400-500 "Shaheds" is not the limit. The enemy can increase the number of deadly drones to 1000. This forecast was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that under the pressure of the enemy's increasing mass use of cheap, but widely available Shaheds, all variants of whose improvement cannot be promptly foreseen, it will be necessary to apply the relocation of drone production.

There will be 1000 units per day and more. I'm not scaring anyone. Analysis of intelligence data. One should think clearly. Immediately and for everyone who is in the loop

- said Brovdi.

Group of Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created20.06.25, 17:58 • 2425 views

He also spoke about the successes in the development of the USF.

Since July 1, the USF Group has had a single system for the branch of service for accounting and verifying all missions and operations (including unsuccessful ones) and an alternative electronic combat log (JBD) to the existing one. All units of the group are already online without exception

- added Brovdi.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04.07.25, 19:28 • 440 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Ukraine
Tesla
