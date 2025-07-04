Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day

The Russians are increasing the power of attacks on Ukraine, and 400-500 "Shaheds" is not the limit. The enemy can increase the number of deadly drones to 1000. This forecast was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reports UNN.

He noted that under the pressure of the enemy's increasing mass use of cheap, but widely available Shaheds, all variants of whose improvement cannot be promptly foreseen, it will be necessary to apply the relocation of drone production.

There will be 1000 units per day and more. I'm not scaring anyone. Analysis of intelligence data. One should think clearly. Immediately and for everyone who is in the loop - said Brovdi.

He also spoke about the successes in the development of the USF.

Since July 1, the USF Group has had a single system for the branch of service for accounting and verifying all missions and operations (including unsuccessful ones) and an alternative electronic combat log (JBD) to the existing one. All units of the group are already online without exception - added Brovdi.

