Russian attack on Kyiv: emergency rescue operations suspended until tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
As of 8:00 PM in Kyiv, all fires have been extinguished, emergency rescue operations have been suspended and will resume tomorrow morning. As a result of the massive strike on the capital, 26 people were injured, including one child, and one person died.
In the capital, emergency rescue operations have been suspended, all fires have been extinguished, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
In Kyiv, as of 8:00 PM, all fires have been extinguished, emergency rescue operations have been suspended.
According to rescuers, operations will resume tomorrow morning.
Today, Russian troops once again launched a massive attack on the capital. As a result of the shelling, 26 people were injured, including one child. One person died.
Currently, at one of the locations, emergency workers have suspended emergency rescue operations to clear debris. 1280 tons of garbage and building structures have been removed.