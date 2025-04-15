Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte

$41.180.14
46.610.42
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17394 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75685 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40610 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45980 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52947 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95193 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86886 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35543 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60643 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109591 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75589 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94308 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95135 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86840 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 185826 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55862 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30385 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31347 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32555 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34787 views
Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7644 views

The NATO Secretary General stated that Ukraine's course towards joining the Alliance remains unchanged after the summit in Washington. At the same time, Rutte emphasized that NATO membership is not a condition for a peace agreement for Ukraine.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and nothing has changed, but no one promised Ukraine that joining the Alliance would be part of a peace agreement. Rutte said this in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

Yes absolutely. This was the result of the Washington summit. Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and nothing has changed 

- Rutte said.

He noted that when NATO said that Ukraine would one day be a member of the Alliance, no one promised that it would be part of a peace agreement.

No one promised Ukraine that NATO membership would be part of a peace agreement, but when it comes to Ukraine's future membership in NATO, the decisions made at the Washington Summit are unchanged 

- Rutte noted.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine15.04.25, 16:53 • 9204 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77