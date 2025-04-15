Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and nothing has changed, but no one promised Ukraine that joining the Alliance would be part of a peace agreement. Rutte said this in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

Yes absolutely. This was the result of the Washington summit. Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and nothing has changed - Rutte said.

He noted that when NATO said that Ukraine would one day be a member of the Alliance, no one promised that it would be part of a peace agreement.

No one promised Ukraine that NATO membership would be part of a peace agreement, but when it comes to Ukraine's future membership in NATO, the decisions made at the Washington Summit are unchanged - Rutte noted.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General, together with Zelenskyy, visited Odesa and assured of support for Ukraine