In the US, Trump's tariffs are being challenged: small businesses accuse the president of exceeding his authority

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16385 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14439 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19691 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29096 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61880 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58216 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33696 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59528 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106653 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166065 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16385 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61880 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58216 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166065 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22181 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20786 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22448 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24394 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27026 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In the US, Trump's tariffs are being challenged: small businesses accuse the president of exceeding his authority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4048 views

The American human rights organization Liberty Justice Center has filed a lawsuit demanding the abolition of Trump's tariffs. Five small businesses claim that the tariffs have caused them financial losses.

In the US, Trump's tariffs are being challenged: small businesses accuse the president of exceeding his authority

The American human rights organization Liberty Justice Center has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade, demanding the abolition of Trump's duties. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, five small businesses that import goods from abroad have joined the lawsuit. Among them are importers of alcohol from New York, as well as manufacturers of educational kits and musical instruments from Virginia. Businessmen claim that Donald Trump's tariff policy caused them direct financial losses, and the procedure for introducing duties itself was illegal.

Lawyers argue that according to the US Constitution, the power to establish taxes and duties belongs exclusively to Congress, not the president.

No person should have the power to impose taxes that have such huge global economic consequences 

- said Jeffrey Schwab, Senior Advisor at Liberty Justice Center.

The White House, in turn, defended Trump's decisions. Spokesman Harrison Fields said the duties were necessary to combat economic injustice, particularly in relations with China.

This is not the first lawsuit against Trump's customs policy, as a similar case is currently being considered in Florida, where an entrepreneur is also demanding that duties on Chinese goods be stopped.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump introduced duties on imports from all countries. Some of these duties were subsequently temporarily suspended for 90 days.

China calls on the US to "completely abolish" mutual tariffs13.04.25, 17:53 • 8823 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
United States Congress
New York (state)
Virginia
Donald Trump
China
United States
