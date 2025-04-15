In the US, Trump's tariffs are being challenged: small businesses accuse the president of exceeding his authority

The American human rights organization Liberty Justice Center has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade, demanding the abolition of Trump's duties. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, five small businesses that import goods from abroad have joined the lawsuit. Among them are importers of alcohol from New York, as well as manufacturers of educational kits and musical instruments from Virginia. Businessmen claim that Donald Trump's tariff policy caused them direct financial losses, and the procedure for introducing duties itself was illegal.

Lawyers argue that according to the US Constitution, the power to establish taxes and duties belongs exclusively to Congress, not the president.

No person should have the power to impose taxes that have such huge global economic consequences - said Jeffrey Schwab, Senior Advisor at Liberty Justice Center.

The White House, in turn, defended Trump's decisions. Spokesman Harrison Fields said the duties were necessary to combat economic injustice, particularly in relations with China.

This is not the first lawsuit against Trump's customs policy, as a similar case is currently being considered in Florida, where an entrepreneur is also demanding that duties on Chinese goods be stopped.

Let us remind you

Donald Trump introduced duties on imports from all countries. Some of these duties were subsequently temporarily suspended for 90 days.

