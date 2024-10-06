Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in New York - Azov

The Russian military shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners in New York. This was stated by fighters of the Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details.

The drone recorded the moment of the occupiers' brutal crime. The Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers from one of the neighboring units at close range.

Russian military shoots captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York. Later, fighters of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade together with the 49th Separate Assault Battalion captured one of the occupiers who committed this atrocity - Ukrainian military said.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian servicemen shot by Russians in the Pokrovske direction. A war crime investigation is underway to verify the involvement of a Russian Armed Forces unit.