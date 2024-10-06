ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in New York - Azov

Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in New York - Azov

Kyiv  •  UNN

A drone recorded the execution of three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers in New York. The Azov and 49th Battalion fighters later captured one of the Russians involved in the crime.

The Russian military shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners in New York. This was stated by fighters of the Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details.

The drone recorded the moment of the occupiers' brutal crime. The Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers from one of the neighboring units at close range.

 Russian military shoots captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York. Later, fighters of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade together with the 49th Separate Assault Battalion captured one of the occupiers who committed this atrocity

- Ukrainian military said. 

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian servicemen shot by Russians in the Pokrovske direction. A war crime investigation is underway to verify the involvement of a Russian Armed Forces unit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
