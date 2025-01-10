Trump was denied: Supreme Court rejects request to postpone sentence

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's appeal to block the announcement of the New York State court's decision in the Stormy Daniels case this Friday.

Writes UNN with reference to the BBC and SWI.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's latest attempt to stop him from being sentenced in a criminal case of money laundering. The ruling comes on Friday, January 10, from a New York judge in the case of a payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels- Trump was found guilty of falsifying records to hide a $130,000 settlement.

The decision was adopted with 5 votes in favor and four against.

Two conservative Supreme Court justices - John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett - joined three liberals in rejecting Trump's request for a delay.

The four remaining judges - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh - would allow Trump to postpone the verdict.

Reacting on Thursday evening, Trump told reporters that the case was a “disgrace,” although the Supreme Court's decision was “actually a fair decision.

“This judge should not have been involved in this case,” he said, apparently referring to Judge Merchan.

“The pathetic, dying remnants of the witch hunt against me will not distract us,” he later wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Recall

The New York Court of Appeals has denied Trump's request to postpone his sentencing in the hush money case. The sentencing will take place on Friday, 10 days before his inauguration.

