Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump was denied: Supreme Court rejects request to postpone sentence

Trump was denied: Supreme Court rejects request to postpone sentence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26088 views

The US Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case by five votes to four. The decision of the New York State court will be announced on Friday.

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's appeal to block the announcement of the New York State court's decision in the Stormy Daniels case this Friday.

Writes UNN with reference to the BBC and SWI.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's latest attempt to stop him from being sentenced in a criminal case of money laundering. The ruling comes on Friday, January 10, from a New York judge in the case of a payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels- Trump was found guilty of falsifying records to hide a $130,000 settlement. 

The decision was adopted with 5 votes in favor and four against. 

Two conservative Supreme Court justices - John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett - joined three liberals in rejecting Trump's request for a delay.

The four remaining judges - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh - would allow Trump to postpone the verdict.

Reacting on Thursday evening, Trump told reporters that the case was a “disgrace,” although the Supreme Court's decision was “actually a fair decision.

“This judge should not have been involved in this case,” he said, apparently referring to Judge Merchan.

“The pathetic, dying remnants of the witch hunt against me will not distract us,” he later wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Recall

The New York Court of Appeals has denied Trump's request to postpone his sentencing in the hush money case. The sentencing will take place on Friday, 10 days before his inauguration.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising