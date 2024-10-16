Fatal accident in Kyiv region: woman killed by two cars
Kyiv • UNN
A fatal accident occurred on a highway in Fastiv district of Kyiv region. A woman died after being hit by a Volvo and subsequently colliding with a Renault on the oncoming lane.
In the Fastiv district, on the road between the village of Mala Snitinka and the city of Fastiv, a traffic accident occurred, as a result of which a woman died. This was reported by the police in the Kyiv region, according to UNN.
Details
According to preliminary information, the 27-year-old driver of a Volvo lost control and hit a woman who was moving in the opposite direction. The impact threw the woman into the oncoming lane, where she was hit by a Renault.
The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The Investigative Department of the Kyiv Region Police has already initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
