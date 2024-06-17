Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

In Kyiv region, rescuers were pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains in the past few days. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 16, rescuers in the Kyiv region were actively pumping water out of flooded private households.

Following frequent and heavy rainfall the day before, private homes and gardens were flooded in several districts of the region (Boryspil, Fastiv, Obukhiv and Bucha).

The rescuers responded to calls from local residents with great care and efficiency, providing the necessary assistance in pumping out water from basements and yards.

