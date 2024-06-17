$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14890 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61881 views

Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.

Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

In Kyiv region, rescuers were pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains in the past few days. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 16, rescuers in the Kyiv region were actively pumping water out of flooded private households.

Following frequent and heavy rainfall the day before, private homes and gardens were flooded in several districts of the region (Boryspil, Fastiv, Obukhiv and Bucha).

The rescuers responded to calls from local residents with great care and efficiency, providing the necessary assistance in pumping out water from basements and yards.

Rains and thunderstorms to cover most of Ukraine this weekend15.06.24, 06:43 • 48885 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

