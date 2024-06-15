ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Rains and thunderstorms to cover most of Ukraine this weekend

Rains and thunderstorms to cover most of Ukraine this weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48846 views

Over the weekend, it will rain in most regions of Ukraine, with severe thunderstorms expected in many areas, while the west will remain dry with comfortable temperatures.

Precipitation of varying intensity is expected in Ukraine over the weekend, with clear weather only in the west. At the same time, the air temperature will remain comfortable. This was reported by Sinoptik.ua, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, June 15, in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, light rains are possible during the day. In Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Cherkasy and Dnipro regions, there will be heavy rains (sometimes showers) with thunderstorms. Precipitation is not expected only in the western regions of Ukraine.

The air in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions will warm up to +26...+28°, in other southern and eastern regions - to +22...+25°. In the central, northern and western regions, it is expected to be +20...+23°.

On Sunday, June 16, few people will be able to do without umbrellas. Almost all of the country, except for Zakarpattia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Volyn, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, will be overcast. In Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Mykolaiv regions, there will be short-term rains, while in the rest of the regions - heavy rains with thunderstorms.

In most regions, thermometers will show +24...+26°. It will be slightly cooler only in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions - +20...+22°.

At the beginning of the week, the weather will be cloudy and rainy almost all over Ukraine. On Monday, June 17, light short-term rains are expected in the center, and moderate precipitation in the east, north, and west. Only in Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions will the sky be clear.

The average temperature during the day in the south, in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions will be +27...+29° (at night - +16...+19°). In the north of the country, the temperature will rise to +23...+26° (at night - to +14...+16°), in the rest of the country - to +25...+27° (at night - to +13...+16°).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

