Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ukraine receives sapper dogs from the EU for de-mining

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47092 views

The European Union has handed over to Ukraine a third group of 12 sapper dogs to help demine the territory against Russian aggression.

The European Union has handed over to Kyiv a third group of 12 sapper dogs to demine the territory of Ukraine, the European Commission's Delegation to Poland said in a statement, UNN reports .

Details

It is known that the ceremony of handing over the dogs to the Ukrainian side took place on Friday, June 14, at the Lososina Dolna airfield near Nowy Sącz in southern Poland.

Thanks to a European Commission project, one German shepherd and 11 Belgian shepherds will support the Ukrainian army as it counteracts Russian aggression. This is the third group of talented animals that are saving lives thanks to their ability to find and neutralize shells, explosives, and radioactive substances

the European Commission emphasized.

The agency says that the sapper dogs were trained in Belgium, Poland, Italy, Malta, Luxembourg and Finland. In Poland, the dogs underwent a 14-day adaptation course at the Carpathian Border Guard Detachment of Poland, during which Ukrainian dog handlers got to know their new charges.

Image

The handover ceremony included a presentation of the dogs' explosive detection capabilities and a symbolic handover to their new Ukrainian guardians.

The estimated budget of this project, which will last until 2025, is EUR 3 million. In total, the European Commission will provide Ukraine with 50 specially trained bomb-sniffing dogs. The first group of nine sapper dogs was already transferred to Ukraine in March last year, and the second group of nine dogs was transferred last year in November

the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of December 2023, 277 people have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war due to explosions from mines or other explosive devices. In addition, 608 people were injured, including 74 children.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising