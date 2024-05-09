US Marine Corps tests robotic dogs equipped with AI-targeting weapons - media

The US Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC) is currently evaluating a new generation of robotic dogs developed by Ghost Robotics that can be equipped with weapons systems from defense technology company Onyx Industries, UNN reports, citing Ars Technica.

Details

While MARSOC is testing Ghost Robotics' four-legged unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs for short) for a variety of applications, including reconnaissance and surveillance, the possibility of arming them with remote-controlled weapons may attract the most attention. But this is not unprecedented: The US Marine Corps has also tested robotic dogs armed with rocket launchers.

MARSOC currently has two armed Q-UGVs undergoing testing, as confirmed by Onyx Industries, and their weapon systems are based on Onyx's SENTRY Remote Weapon System (RWS), which features an AI-enabled digital imaging system that can automatically detect and track people, drones or vehicles, reporting potential targets to a human operator who can be anywhere in the world. The system maintains human control for firing decisions and cannot make the decision to fire autonomously.

Onyx Industries shared a video of a similar system in action on LinkedIn.

In a statement to The War Zone, MARSOC states that the payload intended for weaponization is only one of many uses being evaluated. MARSOC also clarifies that comments made by Onyx Industries to The War Zone regarding the capabilities and uses of these armed robot dogs "should not be construed as an endorsement of, or a particular interest in, one of the many use cases under evaluation." The command further emphasizes that it is aware of and adheres to all U.S. Department of Defense policies regarding autonomous weapons.

The evaluation of armed robotic dogs reflects the growing interest in small unmanned ground robots for military use.

At the same time, the prospect of using armed robot dogs, even under human supervision, raises significant questions about the future of warfare and the potential risks and ethical implications of increasingly autonomous weapons systems. There are also concerns that systems will become more autonomous over time.

While the technology is still in the early stages of testing and evaluation, Q-UGVs do have the potential to provide intelligence and security capabilities that reduce risks to human personnel in dangerous environments. But as armed robotic systems continue to evolve, it will be crucial to address ethical concerns and ensure that their use is consistent with established policies and international law, the publication notes.