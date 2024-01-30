In Kyiv region, a man threatened to blow up a house with law enforcement officers with a mine

A 58-year-old resident of one of the villages in Fastiv district, while responding to a call by patrol police officers, took out an anti-personnel mine and threatened to blow it up. He now faces up to 7 years in prison. This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 25, patrol police officers arrived at a village in Fastiv district on a call.

While clarifying the circumstances, the man began threatening the police with ammunition, intending to blow up the house. Law enforcement officers immediately evacuated all the residents of the house and, together with the Special Forces, conducted an emergency search.

It was established that the offender was keeping anti-personnel and mortar mines, grenades, fuses, detonators, electric detonators, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices in the house. All items were seized and sent for examination, - the statement said.

The offender was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

Under the procedural supervision of the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition, explosives and threatening a law enforcement officer (Part 1 Article 263, Part 1 Article 345 of the Criminal Code).

