A drunk driver beat a police officer in Rivne region

In Ostroh, Rivne region, an intoxicated driver beat a patrol police officer after law enforcement officers stopped him during the curfew. Now he faces up to five years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Rivne Regional Police.

Yesterday, January 29, around 2 a.m. in Ostroh, an aggressive 54-year-old man inflicted bodily injuries on an officer of the response sector of the patrol police department No. 3 (Ostroh). The offender was detained and placed in a temporary detention center - the message says.

Details

Reportedly, during a curfew patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf ignored a request to stop by law enforcement officers .

When the patrol policemen managed to stop the offender, the driver appeared to be intoxicated. However, he refused to take a test. When one of the inspectors was drawing up administrative materials, the offender began to use foul language against another police officer and pulled his uniform.

"Then the aggressive rowdy inflicted bodily harm on the SRPP inspector - he was diagnosed with a closed head injury, concussion, bruises and sedimentation," - police said.

The driver was a 54-year-old resident of the village of Dertka in the neighboring Khmelnytsky region. He was detained. According to the results of a medical examination, the man was intoxicated.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional infliction of bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties. Investigative actions are ongoing. In addition, 6 reports of administrative violations were drawn up against the offender for violating traffic rules.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The suspect faces a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Beaten to unconsciousness: a man who started a drunken brawl in a restaurant was detained in Odesa