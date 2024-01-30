ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
A drunk driver beat a police officer in Rivne region

A drunk driver beat a police officer in Rivne region

Kyiv

 33419 views

In Ostroh, a 54-year-old drunk driver beat and injured a police officer who stopped him during the curfew.

In Ostroh, Rivne region, an intoxicated driver beat a patrol police officer after law enforcement officers stopped him during the curfew. Now he faces up to five years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Rivne Regional Police. 

Yesterday, January 29, around 2 a.m. in Ostroh, an aggressive 54-year-old man inflicted bodily injuries on an officer of the response sector of the patrol police department No. 3 (Ostroh). The offender was detained and placed in a temporary detention center

- the message says. 

Details 

Reportedly, during a curfew patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf ignored a request to stop by law enforcement officers . 

When the patrol policemen managed to stop the offender, the driver appeared to be intoxicated. However, he refused to take a test. When one of the inspectors was drawing up administrative materials, the offender began to use foul language against another police officer and pulled his uniform.

"Then the aggressive rowdy inflicted bodily harm on the SRPP inspector - he was diagnosed with a closed head injury, concussion, bruises and sedimentation," - police said. 

The driver was a 54-year-old resident of the village of Dertka in the neighboring Khmelnytsky region.  He was detained.  According to the results of a medical examination, the man was intoxicated.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional infliction of bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties. Investigative actions are ongoing. In addition, 6 reports of administrative violations were drawn up against the offender for violating traffic rules.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The suspect faces a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
volkswagenVolkswagen
ostrohOstroh
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
rivneRivne
odesaOdesa

