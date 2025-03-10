Night attack by the Russian Federation affected three districts in the Kyiv region: the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over the Kyiv region. Damage to private homes and grass fires have been recorded in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.
During the night, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with drones, and air defense forces were active. Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, damage to private houses and grass fires have been recorded in three districts. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnik on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
Details
"Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed," Kalashnik wrote.
The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.
According to him, it has been recorded:
- In Obukhiv district, the roof of a private house was damaged. There was also a grass fire. The fire has been extinguished.
- In Bucha district, the roof of a private house was damaged.
- In Fastiv district, the grass fire has been extinguished.
Kyiv police showed the consequences of the attack by the Russian Federation.