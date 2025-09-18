Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes
Due to the night shelling of Poltava region and power outages in several sections, passenger train traffic was delayed. The damage has now been localized, power has been supplied, and trains will move on their own.
As a result of the night shelling of Poltava region and temporary power outages in several areas, reserve locomotives were used in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia.
It is indicated that several passenger trains are currently delayed within 3 hours:
- No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk;
- No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium - Lviv;
- No. 64/112 Lviv - Kharkiv, Izium;
- 791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv.
"As of 07:00, the damage has been localized, and power has been supplied - trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to move on their own," the statement says.
Earlier, four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a gas station in Poltava region. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris removal has been completed.
