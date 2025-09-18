Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
September 17, 07:21 PM • 16937 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 25337 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 22710 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 22803 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 27857 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 36877 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40552 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39605 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 110099 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 126756 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
94%
750mm
Popular news
In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injuredVideoSeptember 17, 06:20 PM • 6284 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 12548 views
Thinking he was Ukrainian: a man shot a Romanian in WroclawSeptember 17, 07:00 PM • 5320 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhoto12:07 AM • 4868 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM • 4306 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 16937 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 28096 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 59429 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 110099 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 126756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Roberta Metsola
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 12642 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 13959 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 13212 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 43461 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 48150 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Due to the night shelling of Poltava region and power outages in several sections, passenger train traffic was delayed. The damage has now been localized, power has been supplied, and trains will move on their own.

Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes

As a result of the night shelling of Poltava region and temporary power outages in several areas, reserve locomotives were used in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is indicated that several passenger trains are currently delayed within 3 hours:

  • No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk;
    • No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium - Lviv;
      • No. 64/112 Lviv - Kharkiv, Izium;
        • 791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv.

          "As of 07:00, the damage has been localized, and power has been supplied - trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to move on their own," the statement says.

          Recall

          Earlier, four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a gas station in Poltava region. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris removal has been completed.

          Enemy strike on Ukrzaliznytsia: 26 trains are delayed17.09.25, 09:15 • 4214 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          SocietyEvents
          Poltava Oblast
          Izium
          Ukrainian Railways
          Kremenchuk
          Kramatorsk
          Lviv
          Kherson
          Kyiv
          Kharkiv