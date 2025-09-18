Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes

As a result of the night shelling of Poltava region and temporary power outages in several areas, reserve locomotives were used in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is indicated that several passenger trains are currently delayed within 3 hours:

No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk;

No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium - Lviv;

No. 64/112 Lviv - Kharkiv, Izium;

791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv.

"As of 07:00, the damage has been localized, and power has been supplied - trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to move on their own," the statement says.

Recall

Earlier, four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a gas station in Poltava region. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris removal has been completed.

