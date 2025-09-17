Enemy strike on Ukrzaliznytsia: 26 trains are delayed

Russia tried to disable substations that power the railway network with a massive drone attack. As of 08:00, 26 trains are delayed by more than an hour due to this attack. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Russia is deliberately striking railway infrastructure. Last night, the enemy tried to disable substations that power the railway network with a massive drone attack. Such attacks have a clear goal - to complicate the transportation of passengers and goods, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and create additional pressure on people and the economy. - Kuleba wrote.

He noted that at the time of the attack, more than 20 passenger trains were on their routes.

Ukrzaliznytsia dispatchers stopped them at a safe distance, and employees were taken to shelters. Most importantly, there were no casualties among passengers and railway workers. As of 08:00, 26 trains are delayed by more than an hour due to this attack. - Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister reported that details on the movement of specific trains can be tracked here: https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform/

To ensure movement, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has already deployed more than 20 reserve diesel locomotives. In de-energized sections where there is no power supply for signaling and communication devices, trains are still allowed to pass in a backup format to reduce delays. For international routes with Poland, transfers to Khelm and Przemyśl will be organized so that passengers can safely reach their destinations. The key is that even such massive attacks will not stop Ukrainian transport arteries and, in particular, the Ukrainian railway. - Kuleba emphasized.

Oleksandr Shevchenko, Deputy Director of Ukrzaliznytsia for passenger transportation, also commented on the delays of trains in the Odesa and Dnipro directions.

International connections: we are already in contact with the dispatch teams of foreign railways, coordinating and accelerating border control. - Shevchenko wrote on Facebook.

Suburban

Temporarily unable to run:

No. 6505 Znamianka - Imeni T.G. Shevchenka;

No. 6643 Imeni T.G. Shevchenka – Myronivka;

No. 6644 Myronivka – Tsvitkove;

No. 6506 Imeni T.G. Shevchenka - Znamianka;

No. 6553/6554 Cherkasy - Znamianka;

No. 6334 Pomichna - Znamianka;

No. 6509 Znamianka - Imeni T.G. Shevchenka;

No. 6502 Imeni T.G. Shevchenka - Znamianka;

No. 6507 Znamianka – Tsvitkove;

No. 6504 Tsvitkove – Cherkasy;

No. 6551/6552 Cherkasy - Znamianka.

Limited route:

No. 6642 will run on the Myronivka - Tsvitkove route (instead of Myronivka - Imeni T.G. Shevchenka).

Context

Russian troops carried out a complex attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure on the night of September 17.

Due to Russia's massive attack on substations, passenger trains in the Odesa and Dnipro directions will run with delays.