"Made in Ukraine": Federation of Employers and partners presented an updated catalog of Ukrainian equipment for communities

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine, together with People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Kysylevskyi, Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Oleksandr Slobozhan, and Ukrainian manufacturers, presented the updated catalog "Ukrainian Equipment for Communities" - a large-scale directory of domestic manufacturers of municipal and specialized equipment, created within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

The new version of the catalog features 41 Ukrainian manufacturers from 14 regions of Ukraine and over 325 items of equipment and vehicles, including almost 70 new types of products.

The project's goal is to popularize Ukrainian equipment and vehicles among buyers, local self-government bodies, and state-owned companies, to inform communities about existing manufacturers, and to stimulate demand for goods created in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian manufacturers are fully capable of meeting the needs of communities for municipal equipment. When cities buy Ukrainian, both the community and the state win: up to 40% of funds return to the economy in the form of taxes and salaries," said Ruslan Illichev, CEO of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine.

The presentation of the updated catalog took place during the "Komuntekh-2025" exhibition, where dozens of enterprises from all over the country presented their products. It was there that one could see how actively Ukrainian mechanical engineering is developing - one of the most important branches of industry, which today demonstrates its recovery and innovations.

The initiative is being implemented by the FEU jointly with the Ministry of Economy, the Association of Ukrainian Cities, and the Office of People's Deputy Dmytro Kysylevskyi within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

Also, during the panel discussions, the mayors of Brovary, Kremenchuk, Bucha, and representatives of Dnipro shared their own experience of interacting with Ukrainian manufacturers and noted that currently more and more cities are choosing domestic equipment - both due to quality and service, and because each such purchase strengthens the local economy.

Recall

The catalog "Ukrainian Equipment for Communities" was first presented in May 2024. Its creation became one of the important results of the cooperation between the Federation of Employers of Ukraine and the government and parliament within the framework of the implementation of the state policy "Made in Ukraine" - an initiative aimed at developing domestic production, stimulating demand for Ukrainian goods, and supporting industry.

The FEU is a co-initiator of this policy and systematically promotes industrial recovery tools: the localization law, programs for partial compensation of the cost of Ukrainian equipment, and the development of exports of machine-building products.