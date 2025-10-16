$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16275 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30373 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48737 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16875 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36340 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28713 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24963 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34740 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54816 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48767 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
"Made in Ukraine": Federation of Employers and partners presented an updated catalog of Ukrainian equipment for communities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine presented an updated catalog "Ukrainian Equipment for Communities", which includes 41 manufacturers and over 325 equipment items. The project aims to promote domestic equipment and stimulate demand for Ukrainian goods among communities.

"Made in Ukraine": Federation of Employers and partners presented an updated catalog of Ukrainian equipment for communities

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine, together with People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Kysylevskyi, Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Oleksandr Slobozhan, and Ukrainian manufacturers, presented the updated catalog "Ukrainian Equipment for Communities" - a large-scale directory of domestic manufacturers of municipal and specialized equipment, created within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

The new version of the catalog features 41 Ukrainian manufacturers from 14 regions of Ukraine and over 325 items of equipment and vehicles, including almost 70 new types of products.

The project's goal is to popularize Ukrainian equipment and vehicles among buyers, local self-government bodies, and state-owned companies, to inform communities about existing manufacturers, and to stimulate demand for goods created in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian manufacturers are fully capable of meeting the needs of communities for municipal equipment. When cities buy Ukrainian, both the community and the state win: up to 40% of funds return to the economy in the form of taxes and salaries," said Ruslan Illichev, CEO of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine.

The presentation of the updated catalog took place during the "Komuntekh-2025" exhibition, where dozens of enterprises from all over the country presented their products. It was there that one could see how actively Ukrainian mechanical engineering is developing - one of the most important branches of industry, which today demonstrates its recovery and innovations.

The initiative is being implemented by the FEU jointly with the Ministry of Economy, the Association of Ukrainian Cities, and the Office of People's Deputy Dmytro Kysylevskyi within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

Also, during the panel discussions, the mayors of Brovary, Kremenchuk, Bucha, and representatives of Dnipro shared their own experience of interacting with Ukrainian manufacturers and noted that currently more and more cities are choosing domestic equipment - both due to quality and service, and because each such purchase strengthens the local economy. 

Recall

The catalog "Ukrainian Equipment for Communities" was first presented in May 2024. Its creation became one of the important results of the cooperation between the Federation of Employers of Ukraine and the government and parliament within the framework of the implementation of the state policy "Made in Ukraine" - an initiative aimed at developing domestic production, stimulating demand for Ukrainian goods, and supporting industry.

The FEU is a co-initiator of this policy and systematically promotes industrial recovery tools: the localization law, programs for partial compensation of the cost of Ukrainian equipment, and the development of exports of machine-building products.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Dnipro
Kremenchuk
Brovary