Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A comprehensive system for combating UAVs, including electronic warfare, has been deployed in Ukraine. Local communities are also involved in countering drones.

Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff

Russian drones are a real threat to everyone. The state has deployed and operates a comprehensive system for combating enemy UAVs, one of the components of which is electronic warfare. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for the fact that the whole of Ukraine will fight against UAVs. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

Russian drones are a real threat to everyone. The state has deployed and operates a comprehensive system for combating enemy UAVs, one of the components of which is electronic warfare. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for the fact that the whole of Ukraine will fight against UAVs. By the way, some local communities are involved in implementing measures to combat UAVs. We are moving towards this. Drones are already a real threat to everyone.

- the source stated.

The interlocutor also noted that the military is working to create tools that adapt to the constant change of enemy UAV signals.

Russia is modernizing 'Geran-2' drones using foreign components, over 100 of which have been identified - HUR09.09.25, 14:17 • 3336 views

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, but countermeasures are already being prepared, including the development of interceptor drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine on September 7, using over 800 drones, including 400 "Shaheds," as well as missiles and ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down over 150 targets, but hits and destruction were recorded in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, and Odesa.

Anna Murashko

