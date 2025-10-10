Massive attack on civilian and energy infrastructure: Prosecutor General's Office shows consequences

$41.400.09
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
06:38 AM • 11311 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 10741 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 20943 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 42298 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 34226 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 40887 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41916 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 70808 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65339 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVA
Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65337 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 54716 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 85697 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
Netflix makes games available on TVs
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

Massive attack on civilian and energy infrastructure: Prosecutor General's Office shows consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure on October 10, 2025, using missiles and UAVs. As a result of the shelling, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Poltava Oblast were affected, with injuries and significant destruction.

Massive attack on civilian and energy infrastructure: Prosecutor General's Office shows consequences

The Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for war crimes.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

On the night of October 10, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces launched another massive attack on peaceful cities of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and UAVs

- informs the PGO.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the consequences of the attack.

Kyiv

In the capital, at least 11 people were injured, including 10 in the Pecherskyi district and one person in the Holosiivskyi district. Thus, as a result of a fire caused by a UAV, a 17-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital was damaged. The victims suffered explosive injuries, burns, and poisoning by combustion products. In addition, the facade and windows of the building and parked cars in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital were damaged.

Kyiv region

In the city of Brovary, 3 apartment buildings, 4 grocery kiosks, and 1 store were damaged. In addition, 2 cars were destroyed, and 2 more vehicles were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih, energy infrastructure was under attack. In addition, two men were injured in the Samarskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts, and a private house was damaged. In Synelnykivskyi district, a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Nikopol region was under artillery and reactive fire from the "Grad" system. In the morning, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles — three people were injured, and warehouse premises were damaged.

Poltava region

As a result of hits and falling debris in the Kremenchuk district, an energy infrastructure facility and private households were damaged. In the Poltava district – power grids, a trolleybus contact line, and road surface. Window glazing in the homes of peaceful residents was damaged.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of another war crime against the civilian population committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

"RF is worse than HAMAS": Sybiha sharply reacted to enemy shelling on October 1010.10.25, 10:10 • 1196 views

Addition

Emergency power outages after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro
Kamianske
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Poltava
Brovary
Kyiv