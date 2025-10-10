Massive attack on civilian and energy infrastructure: Prosecutor General's Office shows consequences

The Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for war crimes.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

On the night of October 10, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces launched another massive attack on peaceful cities of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and UAVs - informs the PGO.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the consequences of the attack.

Kyiv

In the capital, at least 11 people were injured, including 10 in the Pecherskyi district and one person in the Holosiivskyi district. Thus, as a result of a fire caused by a UAV, a 17-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital was damaged. The victims suffered explosive injuries, burns, and poisoning by combustion products. In addition, the facade and windows of the building and parked cars in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital were damaged.

Kyiv region

In the city of Brovary, 3 apartment buildings, 4 grocery kiosks, and 1 store were damaged. In addition, 2 cars were destroyed, and 2 more vehicles were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih, energy infrastructure was under attack. In addition, two men were injured in the Samarskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts, and a private house was damaged. In Synelnykivskyi district, a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Nikopol region was under artillery and reactive fire from the "Grad" system. In the morning, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles — three people were injured, and warehouse premises were damaged.

Poltava region

As a result of hits and falling debris in the Kremenchuk district, an energy infrastructure facility and private households were damaged. In the Poltava district – power grids, a trolleybus contact line, and road surface. Window glazing in the homes of peaceful residents was damaged.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of another war crime against the civilian population committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Criminal proceedings have been initiated for war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

