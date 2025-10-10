"RF is worse than HAMAS": Sybiha sharply reacted to enemy shelling on October 10

$41.400.09
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
06:38 AM • 11337 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 10757 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 20959 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 42313 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 34237 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 40892 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41917 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 70821 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65348 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVAOctober 9, 10:38 PM • 5708 views
Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualtiesOctober 9, 11:10 PM • 8836 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 36965 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 21609 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 17824 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59624 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 70817 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65345 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 54723 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 85702 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59624 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 26738 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 40971 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 57348 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 70962 views
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

"RF is worse than HAMAS": Sybiha sharply reacted to enemy shelling on October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the shelling a conscious demonstration of the immutability of the Kremlin's aggressive actions. He compared Russia's actions to genocide, referring to the Genocide Convention, and called for increased pressure on Moscow.

"RF is worse than HAMAS": Sybiha sharply reacted to enemy shelling on October 10

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian attack on critical civilian infrastructure of the state on the night of October 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

As Sybiha noted, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on October 10 - on the anniversary of the first massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in 2022. He called it a conscious demonstration that in three years the Kremlin has not changed its aggressive actions, terrorist methods and ultimatums, and continues to reject any meaningful diplomacy and peace efforts.

Russia is worse than Hamas. Even Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and peace efforts. On the contrary, Moscow continues the senseless war it started - a war it cannot and will not be able to win.

- Sybiha clarified.

He reminded that according to Article II of the Convention on Genocide (creating unbearable living conditions with the aim of destroying a national group), depriving people of energy in conditions of falling autumn temperatures is tantamount to genocide.

Sybiha calls "strong and consolidated" pressure on Moscow the only way out of the situation.

Economic pressure in the form of tough sanctions, military pressure in the form of stronger support for Ukraine, political pressure in the form of complete isolation. Putin must feel that the price of continuing the war exceeds the price of ending it. He must feel that continuing this war threatens his regime.

- the diplomat summarized.

Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killed10.10.25, 09:30 • 2026 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine