"RF is worse than HAMAS": Sybiha sharply reacted to enemy shelling on October 10

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian attack on critical civilian infrastructure of the state on the night of October 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

As Sybiha noted, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on October 10 - on the anniversary of the first massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in 2022. He called it a conscious demonstration that in three years the Kremlin has not changed its aggressive actions, terrorist methods and ultimatums, and continues to reject any meaningful diplomacy and peace efforts.

Russia is worse than Hamas. Even Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and peace efforts. On the contrary, Moscow continues the senseless war it started - a war it cannot and will not be able to win. - Sybiha clarified.

He reminded that according to Article II of the Convention on Genocide (creating unbearable living conditions with the aim of destroying a national group), depriving people of energy in conditions of falling autumn temperatures is tantamount to genocide.

Sybiha calls "strong and consolidated" pressure on Moscow the only way out of the situation.

Economic pressure in the form of tough sanctions, military pressure in the form of stronger support for Ukraine, political pressure in the form of complete isolation. Putin must feel that the price of continuing the war exceeds the price of ending it. He must feel that continuing this war threatens his regime. - the diplomat summarized.

Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killed