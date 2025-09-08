Sybiha discussed with EU and Canada the intensification of attacks from Russia

On Sunday, September 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone conversations with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who chairs the G7. He informed the partners about the escalation of Russian attacks, their consequences, and Ukraine's key needs. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Andriy Sybiha informed Kallas about the consequences of Russian attacks and Ukraine's priority needs to strengthen energy resilience before winter and reinforce air defense to protect critical infrastructure.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and agreed that strong transatlantic pressure is needed to force Moscow "to stop the terror and move towards peace." - the report says

Andriy Sybiha sincerely thanked Kaja and the European Union for supporting Ukraine not only with strong words but also with decisive actions.

In a conversation with Anita Anand, the Foreign Minister also informed about the escalation of terror by Russia against Ukraine and our priority needs.

The parties discussed how the G7 can respond to Russia's attacks on Ukraine and its rejection of peace efforts, and agreed on the need to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, including lowering the oil price cap, full use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, restrictions on Russian energy, and other sanctions.

"It is extremely important to increase the cost of war for the aggressor to move closer to peace. We cannot wait any longer. Putin must feel the direct consequences of his rejection of diplomacy and continued killings," Sybiha said.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.

In particular, Russian troops attacked Kyiv overnight. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with two dead, including a child, and dozens injured.

In addition, Russia for the first time since the beginning of the war attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, resulting in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Amidst the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the government official called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and introduce new restrictions against the Kremlin's military machine.

Also, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia this night, damaging the premises of one of the enterprises, and shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk also suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions were heard there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in high-rise buildings.

More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7