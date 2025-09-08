Sybiha discussed with EU and Canada the intensification of attacks from Russia

$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 22494 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 35835 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 54284 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 68646 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100560 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 83980 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52839 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57011 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79453 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on Ukraine
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100561 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79454 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Kupyansk
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Sybiha discussed with EU and Canada the intensification of attacks from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with representatives of the EU and Canada the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. He informed about the escalation of attacks and emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and energy resilience.

Sybiha discussed with EU and Canada the intensification of attacks from Russia

On Sunday, September 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone conversations with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who chairs the G7. He informed the partners about the escalation of Russian attacks, their consequences, and Ukraine's key needs. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Andriy Sybiha informed Kallas about the consequences of Russian attacks and Ukraine's priority needs to strengthen energy resilience before winter and reinforce air defense to protect critical infrastructure.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and agreed that strong transatlantic pressure is needed to force Moscow "to stop the terror and move towards peace."

- the report says

Andriy Sybiha sincerely thanked Kaja and the European Union for supporting Ukraine not only with strong words but also with decisive actions.

In a conversation with Anita Anand, the Foreign Minister also informed about the escalation of terror by Russia against Ukraine and our priority needs.

The parties discussed how the G7 can respond to Russia's attacks on Ukraine and its rejection of peace efforts, and agreed on the need to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, including lowering the oil price cap, full use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, restrictions on Russian energy, and other sanctions.

"It is extremely important to increase the cost of war for the aggressor to move closer to peace. We cannot wait any longer. Putin must feel the direct consequences of his rejection of diplomacy and continued killings," Sybiha said.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris fell at 8.

In particular, Russian troops attacked Kyiv overnight. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with two dead, including a child, and dozens injured.

In addition, Russia for the first time since the beginning of the war attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, resulting in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Amidst the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the government official called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and introduce new restrictions against the Kremlin's military machine.

Also, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia this night, damaging the premises of one of the enterprises, and shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk also suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions were heard there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in high-rise buildings.

Vita Zelenetska

