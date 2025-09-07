$41.350.00
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

After the massive Russian attack, more than 200 people sought help at aid headquarters in Kyiv. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, 197 people submitted applications for payments, and in Darnytskyi – 29.

On Sunday, September 7, after a massive Russian attack, more than 200 people sought help at aid headquarters in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, 197 people sought help at aid headquarters in the Sviatoshynskyi district after the massive shelling by the Russian Federation, and 29 in the Darnytskyi district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, communal services and the State Emergency Service cleared and removed over 160 cubic meters of construction debris. Of the 746 broken windows, 260 were covered with materials. 197 people applied to the two headquarters during the day. Of these, 178 submitted applications for a payment of UAH 10,000, and 19 for a payment of UAH 40,000 under the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyivans) program.

- the message states.

Timur Tkachenko noted that the district administration understands that the processing of applications and assistance to people needs to be accelerated.

In the Darnytskyi district, 31 apartments were damaged, for which acts were drawn up today. 15 applications for financial assistance were submitted - 13 for UAH 10,000, one for UAH 40,000, and one for UAH 20,000.

- wrote the head of the KCMA in his Telegram channel.

He reported that school No. 127 was also damaged in the district. During the day, the broken windows in the institution were covered, and all restoration procedures will begin immediately.

"Tomorrow, work will continue in the districts on the facilities, processing applications for support for residents of damaged housing. Everyone is in their places. And I thank everyone, each and every one who helps," the official summarized.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child, and dozens injured.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
charity
Kyiv