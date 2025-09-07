Kremenchuk restores bridge traffic across the Dnipro river after enemy attack on September 7

In the city of Kremenchuk and Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, electricity supply has been restored, as well as car traffic on the bridge over the Dnipro river after the Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

Details

According to Kohut, the electricity supply, which was absent due to the enemy attack in the Kremenchuk district, has been fully restored. He thanked the energy workers for their work.

At the same time, Kuleba announced the restoration of car traffic on the bridge over the Dnieper River after the enemy strike.

Thanks to the prompt work of railway workers, local and regional authorities, car traffic has already been restored. They quickly organized restoration work, involved all necessary equipment and resources, and ensured safe passage for vehicles in the shortest possible time. To support railway communication for residents and guests of the city, buses ran between Kremenchuk station and Kriukiv-na-Dnipri station throughout the day. This allows people to maintain mobility even in a situation where railway traffic across the bridge is temporarily stopped. - wrote the minister.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the occupiers attacked the bridge over the Dnieper in Kremenchuk, which led to its damage. Due to this, traffic on the bridge was temporarily stopped.