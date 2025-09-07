Kremenchuk restores bridge traffic across the Dnipro river after enemy attack on September 7

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 2740 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 16944 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 31302 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 50191 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 65590 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 96818 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 80505 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52297 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56231 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77178 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
58%
755mm
Popular news
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 12592 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 12538 views
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 7884 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime02:10 PM • 5198 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support02:53 PM • 10593 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 96817 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 80503 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77177 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 56110 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 78335 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 12580 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 19380 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 52062 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 107138 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 49143 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Kremenchuk restores bridge traffic across the Dnipro river after enemy attack on September 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Kremenchuk and the district, electricity supply and road traffic across the Dnipro bridge have been restored after the Russian strike. Energy workers and railway workers promptly restored the infrastructure.

Kremenchuk restores bridge traffic across the Dnipro river after enemy attack on September 7

In the city of Kremenchuk and Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, electricity supply has been restored, as well as car traffic on the bridge over the Dnipro river after the Russian strike on September 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

Details

According to Kohut, the electricity supply, which was absent due to the enemy attack in the Kremenchuk district, has been fully restored. He thanked the energy workers for their work.

At the same time, Kuleba announced the restoration of car traffic on the bridge over the Dnieper River after the enemy strike.

Thanks to the prompt work of railway workers, local and regional authorities, car traffic has already been restored. They quickly organized restoration work, involved all necessary equipment and resources, and ensured safe passage for vehicles in the shortest possible time. To support railway communication for residents and guests of the city, buses ran between Kremenchuk station and Kriukiv-na-Dnipri station throughout the day. This allows people to maintain mobility even in a situation where railway traffic across the bridge is temporarily stopped.

- wrote the minister.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the occupiers attacked the bridge over the Dnieper in Kremenchuk, which led to its damage. Due to this, traffic on the bridge was temporarily stopped.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine
Kremenchuk