OPZZhists lead the cells of "European Solidarity," and its deputies enrich themselves during the war – expert on scandals in Poroshenko's party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The party structures of Petro Poroshenko's "European Solidarity" are headed by former representatives of the banned OPZZh, and deputies continue to lead a luxurious life even during the war.

OPZZhists lead the cells of "European Solidarity," and its deputies enrich themselves during the war – expert on scandals in Poroshenko's party

Because of this, the party found itself at the epicenter of high-profile scandals at the local level and is experiencing a political crisis, writes political expert Valentyn Hladkykh.

Thus, he recalled the resonant story when "European Solidarity" deputies from the Dnipro City Council flew to the Maldives instead of participating in a conference on the restoration of Ukraine. There they were spotted wearing jewelry worth more than 10 million, and the elected officials themselves threw a party to Russian songs, while the city was under shelling. Poroshenko then refused to assess the actions of his associates, and one of those vacationing in the Maldives, the leader of the "EU" faction in the city council, Kamil Prymakov, soon bought a Patek Philippe watch worth about 50 thousand dollars.

After that, new scandals, according to Hladkykh, erupted in a number of regional structures of "European Solidarity." Thus, according to the expert, in Kremenchuk, the head of the "EU" cell became a deputy from the banned OPZZh, Andriy Drofa. And in Khmelnytskyi region, ex-candidate for deputy from Poroshenko's party, ex-head of the Medical and Social Expert Commission Tetyana Krupa, is involved in a case of organizing a scheme to evade service for more than 6 million dollars. During Poroshenko's presidency, he awarded her the title "Honored Doctor of Ukraine."

According to Hladkykh, the scandals of European Solidarity organizations in the regions repeat the story of Poroshenko himself.

"Why shouldn't Poroshenko's deputy Kamil Prymakov from Dnipro go to the Maldives under the pretext of a fake business trip, if his boss Petro flies to his draft-dodging sons in London or to his godparents Svynarchuks in Spain? Why can't Poroshenko's deputies get rich during the war, if the "hetman" himself shows a new billion in his declaration almost every month? Why can't OPZZh members head the party structures of "European Solidarity" if one of the founding fathers of the Party of Regions (the mother party of OPZZh), Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko, is at the head of the entire party? And so it turns out that the "hetman" can't say anything: because his team on the ground is a reflection of himself: ex-regionals who get rich during the war, party in the Maldives and live like oligarchs," Valentyn Hladkykh concluded.

As reported, the security of People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko caused a serious car accident in Odesa. Eyewitnesses report that Poroshenko's security chief immediately removed the license plates from both cars to make it impossible to identify the owners and avoid responsibility.

Lilia Podolyak

