Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government building

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, together with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, conducted an on-site visit for representatives of 60 diplomatic missions in Ukraine to the Government building, which was damaged by Russian shelling. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign diplomats were informed about the destruction, the work of rescue services, and government measures to protect the population.

Yulia Svyrydenko and Ihor Klymenko spoke about the consequences of the latest attacks, which affected not only Kyiv, but also Sumy, Kremenchuk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia.

Such visits are important for several reasons. Firstly, foreigners see the consequences of Russian terror with their own eyes and receive information firsthand. Secondly, they inform their capitals and headquarters about such visits, which further stimulates the adoption of necessary decisions. Thirdly, it is a demonstration of the international community's unity in supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians – emphasized Andriy Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia, with its strikes, destroys any peace initiatives, so the path to peace lies through increasing pressure on Moscow and further support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side thanked foreign diplomats for condemning Russian attacks and their readiness to work on concrete solutions aimed at strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

The event was attended by representatives of countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, America, as well as delegations from the EU, NATO, and the Council of Europe.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

Later, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack. She called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and provide Ukraine with more weapons.

For the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine building, Russian occupiers used an "Iskander" cruise missile, and not a "Shahed" UAV, as previously thought.