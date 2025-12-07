Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast

$42.180.00
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 31140 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 43146 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 51284 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 49506 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 55013 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53870 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39620 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80960 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43856 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 10992 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 6642 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 5944 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 9278 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 4452 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 37635 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 47383 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60864 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80960 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69933 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34991 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 44142 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45635 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59664 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57835 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast on December 7, 2025. Traffic on the dam's roadway has been stopped.

Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Pechenihy community, Oleksandr Husarov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam. As of 12:00 on December 7, 2025, traffic on the roadbed of the Pechenihy dam has been stopped.

- Husarov reported.

Addition

In September 2022, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the upper lock of the Pechenihy dam was destroyed.

Recall

On the night of December 7, the Russian army carried out a massive combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

