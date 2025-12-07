Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Pechenihy community, Oleksandr Husarov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers struck the Pechenihy Reservoir dam. As of 12:00 on December 7, 2025, traffic on the roadbed of the Pechenihy dam has been stopped. - Husarov reported.

Addition

In September 2022, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the upper lock of the Pechenihy dam was destroyed.

Recall

On the night of December 7, the Russian army carried out a massive combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.