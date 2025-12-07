Reanimation department of a hospital caught fire in the capital: 6 people evacuated

$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 30839 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 42513 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 50749 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 49021 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 54657 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53721 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39511 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80672 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43787 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38870 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 10724 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 6118 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 5438 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 8692 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 3932 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 37327 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 47083 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60604 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80674 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69698 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
France
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34870 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 43993 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45488 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59508 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57683 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The New York Times

Reanimation department of a hospital caught fire in the capital: 6 people evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Today, December 7, a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The fire was extinguished over an area of 15 square meters, and 6 people were evacuated.

Reanimation department of a hospital caught fire in the capital: 6 people evacuated

Today, December 7, a report was received about a fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The fire was extinguished, and law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

On December 7, at 07:41, a report was received about a fire on Vidpochynku Street. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The fire was extinguished at 08:20 over an area of 15 sq. m. During the extinguishing, 6 people were evacuated, 2 of whom were people with limited mobility.

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Recall

In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, the liquidation of the consequences of a massive combined attack by Russian troops, which caused significant damage and fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities, is ongoing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Kyiv