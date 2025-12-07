Reanimation department of a hospital caught fire in the capital: 6 people evacuated

Today, December 7, a report was received about a fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The fire was extinguished, and law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

On December 7, at 07:41, a report was received about a fire on Vidpochynku Street. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The fire was extinguished at 08:20 over an area of 15 sq. m. During the extinguishing, 6 people were evacuated, 2 of whom were people with limited mobility. - the report says.

Law enforcement officers will establish the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Recall

In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, the liquidation of the consequences of a massive combined attack by Russian troops, which caused significant damage and fires at industrial and energy infrastructure facilities, is ongoing.