In Kremenchuk, a crossing over the Dnipro has been organized after the bridge was damaged - SES

In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, emergency workers provided a temporary crossing over the Dnipro after the bridge was damaged by a Russian drone attack. Traffic through the crossing is blocked, and urgent repair work is underway. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers are helping local residents reach the other bank. Among those who received assistance were a woman and a child who needed urgent medical care.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that they continue to work at the scene and are ready to support everyone who needs help.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the occupiers attacked the bridge over the Dnipro in Kremenchuk, which led to its damage. Due to this, traffic on the bridge was temporarily stopped.

In Kremenchuk and the district, electricity supply and car traffic over the Dnipro bridge have been restored after the Russian strike. Energy workers and railway workers promptly restored the infrastructure.