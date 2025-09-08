In Kremenchuk, a crossing over the Dnipro has been organized after the bridge was damaged - SES

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:30 PM • 262 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 664 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 1666 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 9684 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 15559 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 20739 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 25870 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39696 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61377 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75577 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 7806 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 27570 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 26341 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29727 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 15008 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 30044 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 26612 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 27835 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 126246 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 107807 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29991 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 27561 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 32419 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 64235 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 121587 views
Actual
Fake news
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Financial Times

In Kremenchuk, a crossing over the Dnipro has been organized after the bridge was damaged - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Rescuers organized a temporary crossing over the Dnipro after the bridge was damaged by a drone attack. They help local residents get to the other bank, including a woman with a child who needed medical attention.

In Kremenchuk, a crossing over the Dnipro has been organized after the bridge was damaged - SES

In Poltava region, in Kremenchuk, emergency workers provided a temporary crossing over the Dnipro after the bridge was damaged by a Russian drone attack. Traffic through the crossing is blocked, and urgent repair work is underway. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers are helping local residents reach the other bank. Among those who received assistance were a woman and a child who needed urgent medical care.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that they continue to work at the scene and are ready to support everyone who needs help.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the occupiers attacked the bridge over the Dnipro in Kremenchuk, which led to its damage. Due to this, traffic on the bridge was temporarily stopped.

In Kremenchuk and the district, electricity supply and car traffic over the Dnipro bridge have been restored after the Russian strike. Energy workers and railway workers promptly restored the infrastructure.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kremenchuk