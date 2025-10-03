$41.280.05
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Explosion occurred in Kremenchuk: a child took ammunition from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

An explosion occurred in one of Kremenchuk's apartments when a minor child threw an unknown object into a wardrobe. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the type of explosive object, which, preliminarily, could have been a submunition of an artillery shell.

Explosion occurred in Kremenchuk: a child took ammunition from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe - police

In Poltava region, an explosion occurred in an apartment building in Kremenchuk after a child took what is believed to be an artillery shell submunition from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe. The issue of opening criminal proceedings is being decided, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents reported an explosion in one of the apartments of a multi-story building on Kyivska Street in Kremenchuk on October 2, around 10:30 PM.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, a minor resident of the apartment (born in 2019) took an unknown object from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe, after which an explosion occurred. Fortunately, the child was not injured. The explosion damaged furniture.

- the police reported.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists, as indicated, are determining the type of explosive object. "Preliminarily, an artillery shell submunition could have exploded," the police noted.

Regarding the mentioned fact, the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

The source of the dangerous object is being established, the police indicated.

Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: police open case and update casualty data15.09.25, 20:30 • 4410 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk