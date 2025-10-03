Explosion occurred in Kremenchuk: a child took ammunition from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe - police

In Poltava region, an explosion occurred in an apartment building in Kremenchuk after a child took what is believed to be an artillery shell submunition from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe. The issue of opening criminal proceedings is being decided, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents reported an explosion in one of the apartments of a multi-story building on Kyivska Street in Kremenchuk on October 2, around 10:30 PM.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, a minor resident of the apartment (born in 2019) took an unknown object from a sideboard and threw it towards a wardrobe, after which an explosion occurred. Fortunately, the child was not injured. The explosion damaged furniture. - the police reported.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists, as indicated, are determining the type of explosive object. "Preliminarily, an artillery shell submunition could have exploded," the police noted.

Regarding the mentioned fact, the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

The source of the dangerous object is being established, the police indicated.

